Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,259,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $122.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.99. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $104.57 and a 1 year high of $136.82.

