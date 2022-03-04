Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.64 Million Position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 598,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after acquiring an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,225,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,417,000 after acquiring an additional 76,748 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 841,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 286,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:VIV opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.