Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 55,078 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,364 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the second quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 11.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTZ shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

