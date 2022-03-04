Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $4,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.29. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

