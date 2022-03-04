Royal Bank of Canada Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,262 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Middleby were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Middleby by 0.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 3.4% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Middleby by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 21.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby stock opened at $177.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.98. The Middleby Co. has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

