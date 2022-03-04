Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPUF opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Canfor Pulp Products has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

