Royal Bank of Canada Raises Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target to C$18.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.42.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

