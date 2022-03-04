Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Given New 845.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from 931.00 to 845.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 776.00 to 785.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Royal Unibrew A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ROYUF remained flat at $$107.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.79.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Royal Beer, SchiÃ¸tz, Lottrup, Kissmeyer, Anarkist, Albani, Ceres, Thor, Faxe Kondi, Nikoline, Egekilde, Faxe Kondi Booster, Tempt, Norden, Polar Monkey, Lorina, CULT Energy, SHAKER, MOKAÃ, PureThÃ©, InFreshhh, LemonSoda, OranSoda, PelmoSoda, TonicSoda, Crodo Lisiel, Crodo Chinotto, Karjala, Lapin Kulta, Aura, Lahden Erikois, Original Long Drink, Upcider, Happy Joe, Jaffa, ED, Novelle, Kalnapilis, Taurus, the Vilkmerges, Cido, Mangali, Fruts, Lacplesa Alus, Livu Alus, the Lielvardes, Meistriti Gildi, Terme di Crodo, Vitamalt, Supermalt, Powermalt, LACPLESIS, and Nohrlund brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Unibrew A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.