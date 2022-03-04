Royale Finance (ROYA) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 4th. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $155,500.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0274 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00041656 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.28 or 0.06555345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.29 or 1.00017544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00026747 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,623,108 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

