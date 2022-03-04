Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 64.8% in February

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the January 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth $105,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the third quarter worth $365,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 118,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 16,262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RGT traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $10.82. 8,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,727. Royce Global Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

