RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:RPT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.48. 430,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,585,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,533,000 after acquiring an additional 861,255 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,277,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 225,928 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,442,000 after acquiring an additional 195,580 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 483,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after acquiring an additional 73,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in RPT Realty by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

