RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $39,135.98 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 4th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,135.98 or 1.00114142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $94.07 million and approximately $17,451.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,404 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

