Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Shares of NYSE:RSI opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.42. Rush Street Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 2.47.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $130.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Rush Street Interactive’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 880,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 502,307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 88.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2,875.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 876,881 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 19.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

