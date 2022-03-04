Russell S. Minick Sells 11,389 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Generac stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $317.49. 611,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,248. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.06. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

