Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 53,800 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the quarter. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4,049.7% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,157,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,532,000 after buying an additional 166,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after buying an additional 159,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 89,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the last quarter.

BLOK traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.79. 9,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $64.91.

