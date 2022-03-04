Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Tesla accounts for about 0.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total value of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,519,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,466,596,715 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $7.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $832.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,934,875. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $957.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $923.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $835.78 billion, a PE ratio of 171.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

