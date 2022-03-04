SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Up 9.4% Over Last 7 Days

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $255,560.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00004148 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00041854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.72 or 0.06560016 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,704.30 or 1.00003199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00047711 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00026395 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,670,574 coins and its circulating supply is 1,308,145 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

