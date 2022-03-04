SafeMoon Price Down 58.2% Over Last Week (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 58.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $287.90 million and approximately $97,485.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 58.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,593.63 or 0.06659891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,012.27 or 1.00175088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00044164 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00047904 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002911 BTC.

SafeMoon Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

Buying and Selling SafeMoon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

