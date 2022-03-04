Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $41.10

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 41.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.10 ($0.55), with a volume of 20805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43 ($0.58).

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Safestyle UK from GBX 80 ($1.07) to GBX 75 ($1.01) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 50.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 52.26. The stock has a market cap of £56.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 33 sales branches and 13 installation depots.

