SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Price Target Raised to $57.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. upped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.36.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.81.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Grady Summers sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $353,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,074,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,255,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,044,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,063,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

