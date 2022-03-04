salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $481,344.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.
- On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.
- On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.
- On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.
- On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.
- On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.
- On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00.
Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $204.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.
salesforce.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
