salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $481,344.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $481,344.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total transaction of $452,272.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.91, for a total value of $455,193.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $483,506.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $477,158.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $488,405.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.64, for a total transaction of $505,172.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00.

On Friday, February 4th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $501,952.00.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $204.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,808,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,509,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,666 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 146.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,929,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,608,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,694 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $586,785,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 102.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

