salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.930-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37 billion-$7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.26 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.68 on Friday, hitting $200.07. 163,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,779. The stock has a market cap of $197.07 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day moving average of $257.51. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 333,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $90,532,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

