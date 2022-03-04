salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37-7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $201.70. 239,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.51. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

