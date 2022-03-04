salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.37-7.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.27 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.620-$4.640 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.
NYSE:CRM traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $201.70. 239,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,093,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.51. The firm has a market cap of $198.67 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.
In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About salesforce.com (Get Rating)
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
