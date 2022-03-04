Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.
- On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.
- On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.
- On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.
- On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.
- On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.
- On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.
Shares of LMPX stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.96. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.
LMP Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Automotive (LMPX)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.