Samer Tawfik Sells 9,000 Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) CEO Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $40,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Samer Tawfik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $62,460.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $68,130.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $57,690.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $61,740.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total value of $64,260.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $63,900.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Samer Tawfik sold 9,000 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $64,170.00.

Shares of LMPX stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.96. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 33.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 7.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LMP Automotive by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 5,039 shares during the period. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

