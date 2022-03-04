Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of SSLZY opened at $5.74 on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Santos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.
