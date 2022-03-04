Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SSLZY opened at $5.74 on Friday. Santos has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Santos in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

