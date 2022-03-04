Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.56, but opened at $76.01. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $81.15, with a volume of 1,122 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $92.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.92.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.02 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.44. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

