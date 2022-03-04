SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Raymond James

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $377.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $384.23.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.25). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,446,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,630,000 after purchasing an additional 495,284 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 75.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,757,000 after purchasing an additional 417,168 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,127,000 after acquiring an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,849,667,000 after acquiring an additional 352,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

