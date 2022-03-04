Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Short Interest Update

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the January 31st total of 691,100 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,469. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $524.20 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Scholastic (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.