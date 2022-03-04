Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,066,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,743,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,069,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the third quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after buying an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCO opened at $274.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $284.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.99. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.46 and a fifty-two week high of $327.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

