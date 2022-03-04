Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 133.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $5,573,000. Titus Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.9% in the third quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 2,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 64.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 163,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,295,000 after acquiring an additional 64,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $153.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.66. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $106.21 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.54.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

