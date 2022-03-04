Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Switch by 8.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of Switch by 24,717.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,953 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 326,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Switch during the third quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Switch by 241.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 893,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,680,000 after acquiring an additional 631,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWCH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Switch in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.68. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Switch’s payout ratio is 123.53%.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

