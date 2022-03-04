Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 51,328 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

