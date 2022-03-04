Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.62

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.62 and last traded at $27.62, with a volume of 20049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.36.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

