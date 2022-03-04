Scotiabank Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$184.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CM. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Fundamental Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$148.51 to C$160.31 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$165.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$173.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$168.75.

Shares of TSE CM opened at C$159.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$158.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$150.77. The company has a market cap of C$72.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.48. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$120.25 and a 12 month high of C$167.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Rating ) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$3.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.54 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 15.4199992 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Director Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio sold 10,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.53, for a total value of C$1,552,301.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$614,098.67. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.70, for a total value of C$748,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$364,369.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,515 shares of company stock worth $9,580,492.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

