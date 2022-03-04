Scotiabank Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.50

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.21. The stock has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. StorageVault Canada has a 1 year low of C$3.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.39.

In other StorageVault Canada news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. purchased 64,900 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$408,688.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$521,408.16. Insiders have purchased 132,400 shares of company stock valued at $833,865 in the last quarter.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

