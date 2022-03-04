Scrypta Price Tops $0.0015 on Exchanges (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 68.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Scrypta has a market cap of $31,619.06 and approximately $83.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded 58.6% lower against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00016830 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000238 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001024 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000081 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,295,141 coins and its circulating supply is 20,495,141 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

