SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.98. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCYX. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 6,227.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

