SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “
NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 2,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.98. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81.
SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.
