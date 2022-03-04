Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Seagen were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Seagen by 438.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 81.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $624,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,345 shares of company stock worth $15,252,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $126.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $117.46 and a one year high of $192.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.14.

Seagen Profile (Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.