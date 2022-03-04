Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lockheed Martin Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.42. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $26.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.48.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $447.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.77. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $458.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,832 shares of company stock worth $6,826,783. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,784,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,773,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,530,306,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

