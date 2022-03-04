Secure Energy Services’ (SES) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.74% from the company’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.18.

Secure Energy Services stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,064. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$3.15 and a 12-month high of C$6.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.21.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

