Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Set at C$7.75 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SES. CIBC boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.08.

Shares of SES opened at C$5.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.21. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$2.95 and a one year high of C$6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, January 1st were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.69%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

