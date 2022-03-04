Securities Trust of Scotland (LON:STS) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $219.27

Securities Trust of Scotland plc (LON:STS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 219.27 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 213 ($2.86). Securities Trust of Scotland shares last traded at GBX 216 ($2.90), with a volume of 144,680 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 222.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 219.27. The company has a market cap of £215.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Securities Trust of Scotland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

