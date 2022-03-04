Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 10,160 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KLA during the second quarter worth $568,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after buying an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in KLA by 1,412.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,001,000 after buying an additional 37,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in KLA by 95,503.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 25,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. KeyCorp started coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $342.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $376.81. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $273.24 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

