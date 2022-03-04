Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 621.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total value of $7,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $7,878,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $543.51 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $501.67 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $624.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $615.41. The firm has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

