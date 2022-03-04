Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.11% of Dorman Products worth $3,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 910,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $94,348,000 after purchasing an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 46,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,194,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 225,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after purchasing an additional 38,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 1,760.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 30,882 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $96.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.98. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $398.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

