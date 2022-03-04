Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 262 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 976.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,011,000 after buying an additional 113,754 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 10.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,636,842 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,528,824,000 after purchasing an additional 348,533 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 15,640 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $204.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.44 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.