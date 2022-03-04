Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 3,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 530,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.73.
About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)
Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.
