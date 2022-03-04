Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.97. 3,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 530,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 200.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 50,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,279,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Select Energy Services by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

