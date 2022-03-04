Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian Sells 2,000 Shares

Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas Murphy-Chutorian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $157,460.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $153,060.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of Semler Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $153,380.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMLR opened at $49.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.54.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SMLR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

