Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.49

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 133.49 ($1.79) and traded as high as GBX 138.30 ($1.86). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 135.40 ($1.82), with a volume of 2,763,487 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 170 ($2.28) to GBX 190 ($2.55) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 162 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 177 ($2.37).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 5.71.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a GBX 1.61 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.06%.

About Serco Group (LON:SRP)

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

