Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The company has a market cap of £21.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Get Serinus Energy alerts:

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.