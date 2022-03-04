Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The company has a market cap of £21.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.