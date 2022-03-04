Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Serinus Energy stock opened at GBX 1.90 ($0.03) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Serinus Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.83. The company has a market cap of £21.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.75.
Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Serinus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serinus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.